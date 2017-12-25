Top News
2 dogs rescued from Kahaluu house fire
Firefighters rescued two dogs from a Kahaluu house fire tonight.
Twenty-two firefighters responded to a 7:07 p.m. alarm for a house fire at 47-481 Alawiki St.
The first crew to arrive at 7:15 p.m. found light smoke coming from a back bedroom window.
The fire was brought under control at 7:31 p.m. and extinguished by 7:46 p.m.
No one was home at the time of the fire, fire officials said in a news release.
Firefighters found the dogs inside the home, and neighbors cared for the dogs until the owners returned home.
The cause and damage estimate has not been determined.
