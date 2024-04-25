Man, 44, dead after motor vehicle collision on Hawaii Island

A 44-year-old man from Volcano on Hawaii Island died today after he was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 11 at the Alii Koa St. intersection in Volcano.

The Hawaii Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call at 12:25 p.m. A man, 52, was driving a 2012 Chevy pickup truck going north on Highway 11 when it struck the 44-year-old pedestrian at the Alii Koa St. intersection. According to police, multiple witnesses said the pedestrian was standing by the stop sign at the intersection before “running into the road in front of the pickup truck.”

The pedestrian was found unresponsive at the scene, and was taken to Hilo Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 4:17 p.m. An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the collision.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. Police said they believe speed and inattention are not factors in the incident.

A negligent homicide investigation has been launched. Anyone with information may contact Officer Laurence Davis by calling 808-961-2339 or emailing Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

This is the 16th traffic fatality on Hawaii Island this year, compared to eight traffic fatalities at this time in 2023.