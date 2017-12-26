 Rescuers assist hikers on Kauai trails
December 26, 2017 | 73° | Check Traffic

Top News

Rescuers assist hikers on Kauai trails

By Star-Advertiser staff
December 26, 2017
Updated December 26, 2017 1:30pm
ADVERTISING

Fire crews rescued two injured hikers in Haena and Wailua Monday.

At about 10:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a call of a 54-year-old man who injured his back while hiking on the Kalalalu Trail in Hanakoa Valley on the Na Pali Coast.

The fire department’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the hiker to Princeville Airport. Medics then transported him to Wilcox Hospital.

At about noon, firefighters responded to a call of another hiker who broke her ankle while on a trail at Uluwehi Falls. Air 1 departed Princeville Airport and airlifted her to a landing area where medics assisted.

PREVIOUS STORY
Entangled whale freed from fishing lines
NEXT STORY
Man held in Phoenix killings of estranged wife, 2 kids
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING