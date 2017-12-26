Rescuers assist hikers on Kauai trails

Fire crews rescued two injured hikers in Haena and Wailua Monday.

At about 10:20 a.m., firefighters responded to a call of a 54-year-old man who injured his back while hiking on the Kalalalu Trail in Hanakoa Valley on the Na Pali Coast.

The fire department’s Air 1 helicopter airlifted the hiker to Princeville Airport. Medics then transported him to Wilcox Hospital.

At about noon, firefighters responded to a call of another hiker who broke her ankle while on a trail at Uluwehi Falls. Air 1 departed Princeville Airport and airlifted her to a landing area where medics assisted.