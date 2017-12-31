 Police investigate robberies in Waikiki and Kalihi
Police investigate robberies in Waikiki and Kalihi

By Star-Advertiser staff
December 31, 2017
Updated December 31, 2017 2:17pm
A 24-year-old woman was arrested today after robbing a convenience store in Waikiki, police said.

The woman allegedly brandished a weapon in the robbery at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

She ran away, but police located her about 2 1/2 hours later and arrested her near Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street.

She was booked for investigation of first-degree robbery.

Shortly afterwards, a man robbed a convenience store in Kalihi in a separate incident, police said.

The man allegedly brandished a weapon and ran away after the incident at about 2:35 a.m.

His identity and whereabouts were unknown. Police opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

Comments (7)
