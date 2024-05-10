Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Japan closely monitoring weak yen, prime minister warns

By Makiko Yamazaki, Kentaro Sugiyama and Mariko Katsumura / Reuters

Today Last updated 9:17 a.m.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks during a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok on the sidelines of the IMF/G20 meetings, at the U.S. Treasury in Washington, on April 17.
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks during a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok on the sidelines of the IMF/G20 meetings, at the U.S. Treasury in Washington, on April 17.

TOKYO >> Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday that the government is closely monitoring the yen’s recent weakness, joining the chorus of warnings from Tokyo against excessive currency moves.

Japanese authorities are suspected to have intervened in the currency market last week to prop up the yen, which has been languishing at lows not seen for more than three decades.

“We are closely monitoring the yen’s recent weakness, and the government will continue to closely cooperate with the Bank of Japan,” Kishida said, speaking at a key government panel.

At the panel, private-sector members urged the BOJ to be vigilant to the risk of sharp declines in the yen currency triggering “excessive” price rises that hurt private demand.

Kishida’s remarks followed his meeting with BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on Tuesday, where they discussed recent currency moves and economic developments.

Earlier on Friday, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government will take appropriate actions in the currency market, repeating Tokyo’s recent warnings that culminated in the suspected interventions.

When asked about the government’s obligations to disclose whether it has intervened in the markets or not, Suzuki said authorities “would closely monitor market developments and take appropriate actions when needed.”

Suzuki’s comment was made at a regular post-cabinet meeting news conference.

After the yen hit a 34-year low of 160.245 per dollar on April 29, Japanese authorities are suspected to have spent more than 9 trillion yen ($57.92 billion) intervening in the market last week to prop up the currency.

The dollar stood at 155.70 yen on Friday. ($1 = 155.3900 yen)

