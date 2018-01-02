 Big Island firefighters extinguish blaze at unpermitted structure
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 2, 2018
Updated January 2, 2018 6:00pm
Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a difficult-to-reach fire burning an unpermitted dwelling on a Hawaiian Home Lands farm lot early New Year’s Day.

At 12:14 a.m., firefighters went to 64-0768 Ainahua Alanui Road in Kamuela and found a single-story, residential, wood-frame structure engulfed by fire. The home was unoccupied at the time, according to the fire department, and access to the fire was difficult due to overhead vegetation that had to be cut back.

Firefighters also discovered two 100-gallon propane tanks venting gas upon arrival and cooled the tanks with hoses before extinguishing the structure fire.

The value of the 700-square-foot structure is unknown. No injuries were reported.

