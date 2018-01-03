 Bills RB McCoy misses practice, listed day-to-day
Associated Press
January 3, 2018
Updated January 3, 2018 11:12am

    Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is driven off the field after he was injured on a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 31.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. >> Bills running back LeSean McCoy missed practice today because of a right ankle injury and it’s uncertain whether he can play Sunday at Jacksonville in Buffalo’s first playoff game in 18 years.

Coach Sean McDermott would only list the Bills’ top offensive threat as day to day and declined to say whether McCoy would be able to practice at all this week. McCoy did not speak with reporters during time designated for interviews, as team officials said he was being treated by trainers.

McCoy was carted off the field after being hurt on the opening drive of the second half of Buffalo’s 22-16 win at Miami on Sunday.

The win coupled with Baltimore’s 31-27 loss to Cincinnati clinched Buffalo’s first playoff berth since the 1999 season. As the AFC’s sixth seed, the Bills (9-7) will face South Division champion Jacksonville (10-6) in a wild-card game.

McCoy leads Buffalo with 1,138 yards rushing, 59 catches and eight touchdowns, including two receiving.

