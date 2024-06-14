Police identify man in Kailua-Kona drowning

Hawaii island police have identified the victim of a possible drowning in Kailua-Kona last week as 31-year-old Isaiah Ekau of Pahoa.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, Kona patrol officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a possible drowning at 10:54 a.m. on June 9 at the 75-5700 block of Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona.

Through investigation, Hawaii police learned that the man was “observed submerged in the ocean approximately 50-100 feet from Alii Drive,” police said. Area witnesses said that the man “had not come up for air for over 10 minutes,” and no witness saw that the man had any dive equipment.

Hawaii Fire Department personnel “removed the unresponsive male from the water,” police said, before he was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A coroner’s inquest investigation was opened to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Kona Patrol Officer Elijah Won by calling 808-935-3311 or emailing elijah.won@hawaiicounty.gov.