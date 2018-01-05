HPD seeks former health employee who allegedly stole diabetic test strips

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a former pharmacy technician charged with stealing medical supplies.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a former pharmacy technician charged with stealing medical supplies.

Stacie-Lynn K. Pihana, 47, was indicted in 2017 for allegedly stealing $700,000 worth of diabetic test strips from the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

Health officials discovered a discrepancy between the purchase history of the test strips and the actual inventory.

An audit revealed that Pihana ordered large amounts of test strips, removed them from the inventory and sold them, police said.

Pihana is described as 5 feet, 2 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is wanted on a $250,000 warrant and charged with first-degree theft.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous tips online at honolulucrimestoppers.org.