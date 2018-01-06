 Corrections
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 6, 2018
Updated January 6, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Wall Street’s closing numbers Thursday included the Dow Jones Industrial Average at 25,075.13, up 152.45 points; the S&P 500 at 2,733.99, up 10.93; Nasdaq at 7,077.91, up 12.38; and crude oil at $62.01 a barrel, up 38 cents. A graphic atop Friday’s Page B4 listed Wednesday’s closing numbers.

