Corrections

>> Hawaii Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi’s salary is $240,000, not $248,000 as reported in a Page A1 story Wednesday. Also, Senate Bill 3207 would remove the cap on the superintendent’s salary, not allow the Board of Education to pay the superintendent as much as $250,000 as was reported.