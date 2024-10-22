Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Top News

Investigation underway after woman, 80, found dead in Koko Marina waters

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:40 a.m.

Authorities are investigating after an 80-year-old woman’s body was found floating in the water at Koko Marina this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department, along with Honolulu police, responded to the scene behind Zippy’s at Koko Marina Center in Hawaii Kai after a 911 call just after 7:30 a.m. today.

First responders from HFD pulled the woman from the water.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services assisted with the woman’s death pronouncement.

Police are investigating. No further details were available.

