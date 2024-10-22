Investigation underway after woman, 80, found dead in Koko Marina waters

Authorities are investigating after an 80-year-old woman’s body was found floating in the water at Koko Marina this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department, along with Honolulu police, responded to the scene behind Zippy’s at Koko Marina Center in Hawaii Kai after a 911 call just after 7:30 a.m. today.

First responders from HFD pulled the woman from the water.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services assisted with the woman’s death pronouncement.

Police are investigating. No further details were available.