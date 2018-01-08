Hawaiian Airlines starting Long Beach service, saving up to $140M from tax cut

Hawaiian Airlines said it’s beginning new service to Long Beach, carried a record number of passengers in 2017 and will save in the range of $90 million to $140 million due to the corporate tax cut that goes into effect this year.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Hawaiian Airlines said it’s beginning new service to Long Beach, carried a record number of passengers in 2017 and will save in the range of $90 million to $140 million due to the corporate tax cut that goes into effect this year.

The state’s largest carrier said today that it will begin nonstop flights between Honolulu and Long Beach beginning May 31 with its new Airbus A321neo aircraft. The narrow-body plane, which seats 189 passengers, will depart Honolulu at 12:30 p.m. and arrive in Long Beach at 9 p.m. The return flight, which will initiate from Long Beach on June 1, will leave at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in Honolulu at 11:40 a.m.

Hawaiian’s first flight with its A321neo aircraft debuted today with a flight from Kahului to Oakland, Calif. The airline will add service between Maui and Portland on Jan. 18 followed by flights between Lihue and Oakland on April 11, and between Kona and Los Angeles in the summer.

The airline said it finished 2017 carrying a record 11.5 million passengers, up 4.1 percent from 11.1 million in 2016. It was the 13th straight year that Hawaiian has increased its passenger count. The airline’s load factor, or percentage of seats filled, for the year rose to 85.8 percent from 84.3 percent. Its revenue passenger miles, or one paying passenger transported one mile, increased 5.3 percent to 16.3 million from 15.5 million. And its available seat miles, or one seat transported one mile, rose 3.4 percent to 19 million from 18.4 million.

Hawaiian also said it will record a one-time reduction for its income tax expense for the just-concluded fourth quarter. The company said it will treat the estimated impact as a non-cash special item.

The airline also said it expects its operating revenue per available seat mile in the fourth quarter to be at the favorable end of its prior guidance range due to a stronger-than-expected close in bookings. It also raised its estimates for gallons of jet fuel consumed due to higher-than-expected payloads, and increased its estimates for operating costs per available seat mile, excluding fuel and special items, due to higher-than-expected revenue-related expenses and the shift of certain operating expenses in 2017 that were originally expected in 2018.