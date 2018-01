A 27-year-old man has been charged with allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a retail store in Waikiki.

Kiara Demyra was charged Tuesday with second-degree theft. Bail is set at $20,000.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m.Monday, police said a suspect, later identified as Demyra, shoplifted merchandise valued over $750.

Police arrested Demyra shortly after.