Kirk, Johnson lead Sony after first round

Chris Kirk went off in the morning and Zach Johnson teed it up in the afternoon, with both winding up at the top of the Sony Open in Hawaii leaderboard with a pair of 7-under 63s played in ideal conditions today at the Waialae Country Club.

They have plenty of company, with four golfers tied for third at 6-under 64. Heading that list is Brian Harman, along with Talor Gooch, Vaughn Taylor and Kyle Stanley. There are another four golfers who came in at 5-under 65 in a tightly packed race that saw 75 players land in the red, including local boy John Oda (68).

Defending champion and world No. 4 Justin Thomas birdied the last to finish at 3-under 67. World No. 2 Jordan Spieth managed eight birdies but still shot only a 1-under 69, thanks in part to a quadruple-bogey 8 at the par-4 eighth. Kirk managed a bogey-free round that included two birdies on the opening nine and five on the back. Johnson countered with four birdies on the front and three on the back. He had a bogey-free round as well.