 Barricade incident in Hauula ends with man’s arrest
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 12, 2018
Updated January 12, 2018 8:54pm

    A man was apprehended by a HPD SWAT team after a standoff at 54-242B Hauula Homestead Road.

    A Honolulu Police Department SWAT team converged outside a Hauula home where a man apparently barricaded himself inside when authorities tried to serve him with a bench warrant, according to police.

    A HPD tactical team member walked along Hauula Homestead Road.

A Honolulu Police Department SWAT team broke through the front door and arrested a man this afternoon who had been barricaded inside his Hauula home for several hours.

A neighbor, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, said he saw a red laser light on an officer’s vest when the door opened. The officer told the man: “You better be ready to shoot because I’m ready to shoot too,” the neighbor related.

The SWAT team converged outside the Hauula home where the man apparently barricaded himself inside when authorities tried to serve him with a bench warrant, according to police.

The incident began late this morning at 54-242B Hauula Homestead Road.

“It’s something to do with serving him a simple bench warrant and he decided not to cooperate and he went barricade himself in the house,” a police officer said. “Nobody is injured. They are all set up with a SWAT team.”

Police said the house belongs to the man’s family members.

Also on the scene was a BearCat armored vehicle, he said.

Police said the man has a history of threats against police on social media, saying he would “kill cops.”

The man has no firearms registered to him, and police were unaware whether he is actually armed.

The neighbor said the man allegedly had beaten his mother, brother and sister, so they moved out a couple of years ago, and now lives alone.

