 Zippy’s is Vegas-bound for its first restaurant outside Hawaii
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 14, 2018
Updated March 14, 2018 10:59am

    Zippy’s plans to bring its famous chili to Las Vegas where it plans to open its first restaurant outside Hawaii in 2019.

Zippy’s is following many of its customers to the “ninth island.”

The company has announced it is scouting Las Vegas to find the right location for its first restaurant outside of Hawaii.

“We began a formal search to find a location this week – our very first restaurant outside of Hawaii. Las Vegas is the perfect fit for a Zippy’s Restaurant, given its significant number of Hawaii transplants who are familiar with our brand, as well as visitors from Hawaii,” said the announcement on the company’s web site.

Company officials said they plan to open the Las Vegas eatery in 2019. That restaurant, to be the company’s 25th, it marks the start of new expansion for Zippy’s, the company said.

