Zippy’s is Vegas-bound for its first restaurant outside Hawaii

Zippy’s is following many of its customers to the “ninth island.”

The company has announced it is scouting Las Vegas to find the right location for its first restaurant outside of Hawaii.

“We began a formal search to find a location this week – our very first restaurant outside of Hawaii. Las Vegas is the perfect fit for a Zippy’s Restaurant, given its significant number of Hawaii transplants who are familiar with our brand, as well as visitors from Hawaii,” said the announcement on the company’s web site.

Company officials said they plan to open the Las Vegas eatery in 2019. That restaurant, to be the company’s 25th, it marks the start of new expansion for Zippy’s, the company said.