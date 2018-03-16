 Police arrest Ocean View man after gun fired in neighborhood
Police arrest Ocean View man after gun fired in neighborhood

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 16, 2018
Updated March 16, 2018 12:20pm

    Frederico Tacderan

Hawaii island police arrested and charged an Ocean View man Thursday for discharging a firearm in a residential area.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a complaint from residents that Frederico Tacderan was shooting a firearm on the 92-9100 block of Tree Fern Lane in Ocean View.

Tacderan has been previously convicted of crimes that prohibited him from owning a gun or ammunition. After executing a search warrant on his residence, police recovered a firearm and ammunition.

He is being held on $11,500 bail pending his court appearance today.

