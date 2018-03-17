 Kaneohe motorcyclist was speeding before fatal crash, police say
Kaneohe motorcyclist was speeding before fatal crash, police say

By Rob Shikina
March 17, 2018
Updated March 17, 2018 1:52pm
Speed was a contributing factor in the death last night of a 21-year-old Kaneohe man who crashed a motorcycle on the H-3 Freeway in Kaneohe, police said.

The man was heading towards Kaneohe when he lost control just past the Likelike offramp, drifted onto the shoulder area, and collided with a guard rail, police said. He was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash at about 11:45 p.m.

It was the 14th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 8 at this time last year.

