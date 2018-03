The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a robbery at a 7-Eleven store during which a responding officer fired his weapon.

The robbery happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday at the 7-Eleven in the Kingsgate Plaza at 555 N. School St. No one was injured in the robbery and police have a suspect in custody.

Because the robbery involved an officer firing a weapon, the police chief or a designate is expected to make a public statement about the incident later today.