High surf warning issued for north, east shores of all islands

A large northeast expected to arrive tonight prompted weather officials to issue a high surf warning for the north and east shores of all islands.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A large northeast expected to arrive tonight prompted weather officials to issue a high surf warning for the north and east shores of all islands.

Surf up to 20 to 25 feet is expected. The warning is scheduled to go into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.

“Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin. “Inexperienced persons should remain off beaches and adjacent beachfront areas.”