Maui man charged in fatal knife attack

A 23-year-old Kahului man has been charged in connection with a fatal knife attack on Maui.

Prosecutors charged Kumulipo Iwa Sylva Monday with second-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Eduardo Alejandro Cerezo.

Sylva’s bail has been set at $500,000.

At about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a stabbing at Queen Kaahumanu Shopping Center in Kahului.

Cerezo of Makawao was pronounced dead at the scene. Lt. Gregg Okamoto, spokesman of the Maui Police Department, declined to disclose the details of his injuries.

Witnesses observed a male suspect later identified as Sylva fleeing the area. Police located him at Kahului Community Park and arrested Sylva on suspicion of murder.