Island Images: March 2018

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Jun Manega
checked his phone as Justin Manda worked on a fishing line under
a structure as it rained at Sand Island Recreational Park.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The National Weather Service issued Thursday a statewide flash
fl ood watch for 6 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Sunday. Oahu got the
brunt of the wet weather Thursday afternoon with heavy rain
falling across Oahu's south side and Windward Coast at a rate of
1 to 2 inches per hour. A woman walked with an umbrella Thursday
on the grounds of the Frank Fasi Civic Center.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / KOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
At the University of Hawaii at Manoa, sophomore
javelin thrower Alexis Brenzil was practicing
Thursday with teammates for a meet to be held today
and Saturday against San Jose State and Nevada.
Brenzil is coached by Mandy Federici.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hadassah Hoeft
munched on her parents'
Mana Chips
during Manufacturing
Day at the state
Capitol on Monday.
The chips are a product
that her parents,
Gaylyne and Aan
Hoeft of Hawaii Kai,
make from cassava
root. The family was
at the event, which
featured products
made in Hawaii.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Youth advocates Tuesday
joined the Coalition for a
Tobacco- Free Hawaii, a
program of the Hawaii
Public Health Institute, at
the state Capitol to rally
for tobacco- free buffer
zones near preschools,
public and private K-12
schools, and public playgrounds
to help reduce
the density of tobacco
outlets in areas that
youths frequent. Almost
all of the students stood
up when asked whether
they knew someone who
vaped.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mark O'Connell of The Time Tunnel in Kaimuki assisted a customer Sunday at the Wiki Wiki One Day Vintage Collectibles and Hawaiiana Show at the
Blaisdell Hawaii Suites. The booth specialized in kitschy kitchenware, textiles and leather goods from the '60s and '70s. The next one-day show will be the
Hawaii All-Collectors Show on July 15 in the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tuyet Nguyen Mizushima was excited to become a U.S. citizen after naturalization ceremonies at City Hall on
Tuesday. She is with her son, Nathan.
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A stand-up paddler made
his way from the beach
to the breakers Monday
at Ala Moana Beach as
Diamond Head loomed
in the background under
overcast skies.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Live Butterfly Conservatory opened Saturday at Pearlridge Center. The interactive exhibit provides an opportunity for keiki and
adults to see locally raised butterfl ies up close in a garden enclosure. The conservatory will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Uptown
Center Court till April 8. Admission is $4.50, with children under age 2 free with a paying adult. Isabel Porcello, 11, fed a monarch
butterfl y as another lit upon her in the conservatory.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tourists took in sights along Ka Iwi shoreline on Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a high-surf warning Wednesday
along east-facing shores with wave heights of 10 to 15 feet through the evening, lowering to 8 to 12 feet today.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOIJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Project Vision Hawaii unveiled Hiehie, a mobile unit
providing hygiene supplies, hot showers, and other
resources and support services to the homeless, on
Wednesday at the Hale Mauliola transitional center
at Sand Island. The trailer contains three private bathroom
stalls, each with a shower and toilet. Eliot Bu,
who came up with the idea, poses in one of the stalls.