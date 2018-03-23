‘Melrose Place’ actress to appeal court ruling

NEWARK, N.J. >> A lawyer for former “Melrose Place” actress Amy Locane says he’ll appeal a ruling ordering her to be re-sentenced for a fatal 2010 crash in New Jersey.

Locane was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to three years in prison. She served about two-and-a-half years and was released in 2015.

Prosecutors and the victim’s family objected, saying the sentence was too lenient, and an appeals court ordered a new sentencing. Last year, the same judge re-imposed the same sentence.

On Friday a different appeals court said the judge was in error and ordered a new sentencing, in front of a different judge.

The crash killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and seriously injured her husband, Fred.

A state witness testified Locane’s blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.