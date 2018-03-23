 ‘Melrose Place’ actress to appeal court ruling
March 23, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Features

‘Melrose Place’ actress to appeal court ruling

Associated Press
March 23, 2018
Updated March 23, 2018 11:43am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Amy Locane, left, and her Defense Attorney Ellen Torregrossa-O’Connor listen as she is sentenced in 2013. A lawyer for the former “Melrose Place” actress says he’ll appeal a ruling ordering her to be re-sentenced for a fatal 2010 crash in New Jersey.

ADVERTISING

NEWARK, N.J. >> A lawyer for former “Melrose Place” actress Amy Locane says he’ll appeal a ruling ordering her to be re-sentenced for a fatal 2010 crash in New Jersey.

Locane was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to three years in prison. She served about two-and-a-half years and was released in 2015.

Prosecutors and the victim’s family objected, saying the sentence was too lenient, and an appeals court ordered a new sentencing. Last year, the same judge re-imposed the same sentence.

On Friday a different appeals court said the judge was in error and ordered a new sentencing, in front of a different judge.

The crash killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and seriously injured her husband, Fred.

A state witness testified Locane’s blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY
PBS says new witnesses attest Tavis Smiley sex misconduct
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING