 Week 6: Tracking Hawaii’s student stock pickers
March 25, 2018 | 68° | Check Traffic

Hawaii News

Week 6: Tracking Hawaii’s student stock pickers

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 25, 2018
Updated March 25, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

Hawaii Stock Market Simulation is an interactive program that helps Hawaii students learn how the U.S. market system works.

Teams of two to four students each invest a hypothetical $100,000 in stocks, bonds and mutual funds over a 10-week period that ends April 20.

Hawaii SMS is administered by the Hawaii Council on Economic Education and funded by the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Office of the Securities Commissioner.

There are currently 998 teams consisting of 1,767 students and 30 teachers from 25 schools and organizations across the state. A complete list of all team rankings can be viewed at hawaiisms.com.

Week 6: Stock Simulation Contest by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd

PREVIOUS STORY
Man stuck between walls at Walgreens is rescued
NEXT STORY
Vital statistics
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING