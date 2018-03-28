 Cavs’ Love in concussion protocol, out against Hornets
Cavs’ Love in concussion protocol, out against Hornets

Associated Press
March 28, 2018
Updated March 28, 2018 11:05am

  ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love is attended to after a first quarter injury during play against the Miami Heat in an NBA basketball game on March 27 in Miami.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. >> Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love is in the NBA’s concussion protocol after being elbowed in the face.

Love was struck by Miami’s Jordan Mickey early in Tuesday’s game at Miami. He briefly returned to the floor, but experienced concussion-like symptoms at halftime. The Cavs said he will miss today’s game against the Charlotte Hornets and his status will be updated when appropriate.

Love, who also missed a game in the 2016 Finals with a concussion, damaged a front tooth in the collision with Mickey. Love only recently returned after missing 21 games with a broken left hand.

Cleveland’s lineup has been in constant flux this season because of injuries. The Cavs are running out of time to get themselves healthy and in a rhythm before the playoffs begin on April 15. They have eight games left in the regular season.

Love is averaging 17.7 points and 9.2 rebounds in his fourth season with Cleveland.

