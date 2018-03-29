Kauai man found guilty in Salt Pond murder

SHARE















A Kauai circuit court jury found a 21-year-old man guilty today in the 2016 Salt Pond murder case, concluding a two-week trial.

Koma Texeira Jr. was found guilty as charged on all counts in the shooting death of 34-year-old Jon Togioka of Kekaha.

Witness testimony and other evidence showed Texeira drove to the Burns Field area in Hanapepe on Oct. 31, 2016, and fatally shot Togioka.

The jury deliberated for about four hours before they found him guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and two counts of prohibited firearms or ammunition possession.

A hearing will be held Monday to determine whether Texeira will face a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Texeira will be sentenced July 5.

Another man, Clayton Kona, was charged with being an accomplice to murder, but the case against him was later dismissed.