No tsunami threat to Hawaii from large quake off Papua New Guinea

A major earthquake off a Papua New Guinea did not generate a Pacific-wide tsunami, officials in Hawaii said late this morning.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2, struck at about 11:25 a.m. in Hawaii and was centered about 97 miles south-southwest of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific, at a depth of about 6 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Oahu said the quake did not generate a tsunami that would threaten Hawaii, however “hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Papua New Guinea.”