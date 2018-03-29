 No tsunami threat to Hawaii from large quake off Papua New Guinea
March 29, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

No tsunami threat to Hawaii from large quake off Papua New Guinea

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 29, 2018
Updated March 29, 2018 12:00pm

  • COURTESY USGS

    A magnitude 7.2 quake struck Papua New Guinea but did not generate a Pacific-wide tsunami, officials said today.

ADVERTISING

A major earthquake off a Papua New Guinea did not generate a Pacific-wide tsunami, officials in Hawaii said late this morning.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2, struck at about 11:25 a.m. in Hawaii and was centered about 97 miles south-southwest of Kokopo, Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific, at a depth of about 6 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Oahu said the quake did not generate a tsunami that would threaten Hawaii, however “hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Papua New Guinea.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Grand jury indicts man in Waikiki box-cutter attack
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING