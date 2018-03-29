 Police search for Ala Moana Center robbery suspect
March 29, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Top News

Police search for Ala Moana Center robbery suspect

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 29, 2018
Updated March 29, 2018 10:42am

  • HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    A frame from surveillance video shows the suspect in a March 2 robbery at an Ala Moana store.

ADVERTISING

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly stole handbags from a luxury retail store at Ala Moana Center.

Police said the suspect entered Balenciaga and walked up to a display of handbags near the store entrance on March 2. The suspect then allegedly concealed three bags in his jacket.

Police said he used physical force against an employee as he fled the store.

The establishment’s surveillance video captured images of him before he fled to the parking lot near Neiman Marcus in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

PREVIOUS STORY
Fired VA secretary says privatization advocates doomed him
NEXT STORY
Visitor arrivals, spending post big gains for February
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING