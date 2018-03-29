Police search for Ala Moana Center robbery suspect

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly stole handbags from a luxury retail store at Ala Moana Center.

Police said the suspect entered Balenciaga and walked up to a display of handbags near the store entrance on March 2. The suspect then allegedly concealed three bags in his jacket.

Police said he used physical force against an employee as he fled the store.

The establishment’s surveillance video captured images of him before he fled to the parking lot near Neiman Marcus in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.