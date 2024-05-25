Man, 20, faces multiple charges in fatal Wahiawa game room shooting

Honolulu prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old man with murder and attempted murder in the May 16 shooting at an illegal game room in Wahiawa.

Alize Ou was charged by complaint Friday with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, attempted second-degree murder and three firearms-related counts. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Ou surrendered Wednesday afternoon at the main Honolulu Police Department station on Beretania Street, where he was arrested.

The complaint alleges that he shot and killed Christopher Miyose. The charge of second-degree attempted murder is for the shooting of Travis Key.

The charge of first-degree attempted murder, which carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole, is for allegedly attempting to kill more than one person, the complaint says.

Police said that just after 9:30 p.m. on May 16, three men entered an illegal gambling room inside a Wahiawa residence.

According to a police summary of the shooting, all three men, ages 31, 22 and 29, were shot by a 20-year-old man, who police later identified as Ou.

Police said Miyose sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. The two other men were taken to the hospital, both in serious condition. The third victim was not identified.

The suspect and patrons of the game room fled before police arrived.