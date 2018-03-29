Outrigger Hotels and Resorts names new CEO

Outrigger Hotels and Resorts said today it has named Jeff Wagoner to be its new president and chief executive officer.

Wagoner will take over on April 26 and replace KSL Resorts co-founder and CEO Scott Dalecio, who has been serving as Outrigger’s interim CEO since early 2017. Dalecio has been appointed executive chairman of Outrigger’s global hospitality brand.

“Jeff is a proven leader with the operational strength and industry intelligence to successfully steer Outrigger Hotels and Resorts as we further expand the global footprint of this iconic hospitality brand,” Dalecio said.

KSL Resorts announced in November 2016 that it planned to buy the family owned Outrigger that was started about 70 years ago by Roy and Estelle Kelly. David Carey, who led Outrigger for more than 30 years and is married to the former Kathy Kelly, granddaughter of Outrigger’s founders, stepped down as president and CEO to serve on the company’s advisory board. Dalecio took over for Carey with daily oversight of Outrigger

Wagoner, who has leadership experience in both domestic and international markets, previously served as executive vice president of hotel operations for Trump Hotels as well as several senior level positions within the Wyndham Hotel Group, including president Wyndham Hotel Group Management, EVP global brand services and president Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.

Outrigger’s portfolio currently includes nine beachfront resorts in Hawaii, Fiji, Thailand, Guam, Mauritius and the Maldives – alongside 27 owned and/or managed hotels, resorts and vacation condominiums.

“It’s a tremendous time of reinvestment and growth for Outrigger Hotels and Resorts and I am honored for the opportunity to be a part of this new chapter,” Wagoner said. “Building on Outrigger’s 70 years of hospitality, I look forward to enhancing and growing our portfolio while upholding the authenticity and integrity of this iconic brand.”