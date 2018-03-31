Police arrest suspect in attempted kidnapping at Ala Moana arcade

Police arrested a man today who is believed to be the person who fondled and tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl at an arcade at Ala Moana Center.

The 45-year-old suspect was arrested at 8:15 a.m. on Nuuanu Avenue for investigation of kidnapping and six counts of third-degree sexual assault. He was being held at the Honolulu police cell block pending charges.

On March 19, a suspect followed the girl around Lucky Strike Social, an arcade in the space formerly occupied by Shirokiya.

Police said the child’s nanny was with friends as the girl played games in an arcade room. The suspect approached the girl and touched her buttocks, police said.

He then followed her into a photo booth and grabbed her, police said. After a brief struggle, the girl got away by kicking the suspect then ran to her babysitter.

Police said the suspect immediately left the area.

Police released surveillance video of the man from the arcade to help track down the suspect.

In the video, the suspect is seen looking at a machine and then walking around it.

He has long brown hair in a ponytail and a beard and wore slippers, shorts, a long-sleeved top and a black drawstring bag. Police described him as 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 120 to 140 pounds and in his 30s to 50s.