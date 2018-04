Kamehameha Highway is still closed this afternoon because of a downed utility pole in Laie.

Police said the pole was damaged in a crash about 2 a.m. near 55-470 Kamehameha Highway, but no one was seriously hurt.

The road is closed in both directions until the pole can be repaired. Traffic is being rerouted onto Naniloa Loop.