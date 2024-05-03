Man, 20, faces murder charge in Kalihi shooting

A 20-year-old man was charged today with murder and two firearm charges in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man at the Towers at Kuhio Park Tuesday.

Ethan Etsione Taumua did “intentionally or knowingly cause the death of Richie Kony” and was charged with second-degree murder, according to state court documents.

Taumua was also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony and not having a license for the gun he allegedly used to shoot Kony. Taumua is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

At about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Kony and Taumua got into a dispute that ended with shots being fired before the fight broke up, according to prosecutors.

Taumua found Kony later that night and allegedly shot him. Taumua has no state criminal record as an adult.

HPD officers responded at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired and found Kony on the ground with gunshot wounds to his torso.

Emergency Medical Service officials said paramedics responded to Linapuni Street and treated Kony with advanced life support before taking him to an emergency room.

Kony was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.