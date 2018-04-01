Police looking for Thomas Square stabbing suspect

Honolulu police are looking for the suspect in a stabbing that happened at Thomas Square earlier tonight.

They say two men were in an altercation and one of them used a dangerous instrument against the other shortly after 6 p.m. and fled. It happened near the park’s bathrooms along Victoria Street.

The city Emergency Management Service says paramedics transported a 27-year-old male to a hospital emergency room in serious condition with a stab wound to his upper body.

Det. Aaron Miura said witnesses described the suspect as a local male, about 5-feet-6 inches tall, with a muscular build and tattoos all over his body.

The suspect in Saturday morning’s stabbing in Downtown Honolulu is no longer in custody. Police released the 57-year-old man without charges Saturday afternoon pending further investigation. The victim, a 53-year-old man, went to a hospital in critical condition with a stab wound to his neck.