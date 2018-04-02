Florence and Lau to duel in third round

Two-time defending world champion John John Florence will face fellow Hawaii surfer Ezekiel Lau in the third round of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach contest today.

Lau got into the third round of the World Surf League’s championship tour event by beating Australia’s Connor O’Leary 11.43 to 10.00 in the second round. Hawaii’s Sebastian Zietz was eliminated in the second round in a 13.56 to 9.10 loss to Australia’s Mick Fanning.

Previously, Florence slotted himself into the third round with a first-round win over Brazil’s Tomas Hermes

In the Rip Curl Women’s Pro Bells Beach, Hawaii’s Carissa Moore and Tatiana Weston-Webb both won their third-round heats to move to the quarterfinals.

Rainbow Wahine place 18th in Rhode Island

The Hawaii women’s sailing team finished in 18th place Sunday in Cranston, R.I., in the Dellenbaugh Intersectional hosted by Brown University.

UH, with an A division crew of skipper Caitlin Schadt, Gianna Bailey and Jessica Lawler, finished with 531 points, well behind event winner Brown (180), second-place Stanford (234) and third-place Yale (247).