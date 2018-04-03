Coast Guard medevacs woman from Maui cruise ship

The U.S. Coast Guard flew a 70-year-old Australian woman to Maui Memorial Medical Center today from a cruise ship off Maui.

The captain of the Regatta contacted the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu on Monday afternoon when the woman was experiencing severe abdominal pains. At the time, the Regatta was 276 miles from Maui and on its way back to San Diego.

The Regatta returned back to Maui to meet with the Coast Guard’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, which hoisted the woman from the Regatta early this morning and transported her to Kahului Airport in Maui. Local emergency medical services personnel transferred her to the hospital in stable condition.

“We commend the medical staff of the Regatta for recognizing that the woman needed immediate medical attention,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Garcia in a news release. “Due to the quick actions of the Regatta and our Coast Guard crews, this woman was able to get the appropriate medical care she needed.”