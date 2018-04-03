Active shooting at YouTube headquarters brings huge police response

SHARE















An active shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., sparked panic and a massive police response today.

Several YouTube employees sent tweets this afternoon, saying employees were racing out of the company’s Cherry Avenue offices shortly after 1 p.m.

At least two people were reportedly struck by gunfire, according to a law enforcement source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the incident. The shooter was described as a woman. So far authorities do not believe this was an act of terrorism and appears instead to have been a case of domestic or workplace violence — although the investigation has just begun.

Witnesses in the area said they saw dozens of firefighters and police officers descending on the area. Other witnesses said they saw police holding rifles and other weapons.

Video from the scene showed people holding their hands over their heads as they left the building, which is located in a suburb south of San Francisco. An employee told the Los Angeles Times that three YouTube buildings — 900, 901 and 1000 Cherry Avenue — had been placed on lockdown.

Producers from YouTube tweeted that they believed there was an active shooter on the company’s campus. Some said they heard so many people running that they believed an earthquake had struck. Others described a gruesome scene.

Vadim Lavrusik, a product manager at YouTube, earlier wrote on Twitter that he and coworkers were barricaded inside a room at the 901 Cherry Ave. headquarters, before later tweeting “Safe. Got evacuated. Outside now.”

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

“I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs,” Todd Sherman, a YouTube producer, wrote on Twitter. “Peaked [sic] around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front.”

Michelle Tam, a hostess at the Hashes & Brews restaurant about a block away from the company’s headquarters, said a swarm of police and fire vehicles drove into the area around 12:45 p.m.

“We see lots cops and firefighters,” Tam said. “We can’t see any people. It’s just a lot of trucks along the street at the moment.”

Tam said three YouTube employees came into the restaurant appearing visibly shaken.

“They came in from a back door,” she said. “They sat down at a table. They were in a daze. One guy, there was a little blood on his head.”

One employee had a partial fragment of a bullet in her shoe, Tam said.

At another nearby business, roughly two dozen customers barricaded themselves inside Nueve restaurant when authorities told them to “stay far away from YouTube,” around 1 p.m., bartender Carlos Gutierrez told a reporter over the phone.

“Is this really happening, or is it a false alarm?” Gutierrez wondered aloud as he and others huddled near the bar.

——

