Screenings added for ‘Kuleana’

Star-Advertiser staff
April 4, 2018
Updated April 4, 2018 10:49am

    Moronai Kanekoa plays Nohea in “Kuleana.” The made-in-Hawaii film added screenings this week in Hawaii and Guam.

“Kuleana,” the made-in-Hawaii film, will be adding screenings this week in Hawaii and Guam, the result of near sell-out audiences during its first week, filmmakers announced Tuesday.

The film, written and directed by Brian Kohne, is now showing at Consolidated’s Kahala 8 and Kapolei theaters. It will continue to run at Kahala through April 12.

On Friday, screenings begin at Regal’s Kapolei Commons 12, Windward Stadium 10 and Pearl Highlands Stadium 12 theaters. Theaters on Hawaii island, Kauai, Maui and Guam also will hold screenings through April 12.

“Kuleana,” set in Hawaii in 1971, tells the story of a disabled veteran who returns to Hawaii, only to find his family in turmoil over the planned sale of their ancestral homeland. It stars Moronai Kanekoa, Sonya Balmores, Kristina Anapau, Augie T, Marlene Sai and Mel Cabang, with Willie K providing the original score.

The soundtrack also features 1970s songs by Joni Mitchell, Procol Harum and Tony Orlando and Dawn, with classic Hawaiian music by Genoa Keawe, Lena Machado, Sunday Manoa, Sons of Hawaii and more.

