 Corrections
Corrections

Corrections

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 5, 2018
Updated April 5, 2018 12:05am
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The final Senate floor vote on Senate Bill 2922 was 24-1 in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment to ask voters whether the state should establish a surcharge on investment homes and visitor accommodations to fund public education. The vote count was inaccurately reported in a story on Page B1 Wednesday.

