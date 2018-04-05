Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com .

>> The final Senate floor vote on Senate Bill 2922 was 24-1 in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment to ask voters whether the state should establish a surcharge on investment homes and visitor accommodations to fund public education. The vote count was inaccurately reported in a story on Page B1 Wednesday.