 Masters blowup: Sergio Garcia cards 13 on par-5 hole
Associated Press
April 5, 2018
Updated April 5, 2018 11:05am
AUGUSTA, Ga. >> Defending champion Sergio Garcia made history — not the good kind — in the opening round of the Masters today.

Garcia carded a 13 on the par-5 15th after hitting four shots into the water in front of the green.

He matched the highest single-hole score in Masters history.

Tom Weiskopf had a 13 at No. 12 in 1980 and Tsuneyuki “Tommy” Nakajima did it at No. 13 in 1978.

The meltdown left Garcia at 10 over in the opening round and 14 shots behind the leaders.

Garcia rebounded with a birdie on the par-3 16th, but he’s now a long shot to make the cut Friday.

