Hawaii water polo earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Championship

Big West champion Hawaii earned the No. 2 seed in the 2024 National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship, it was announced today.

The Rainbow Wahine (22-3), who won their fifth BWC title on Sunday against Long Beach State, will play Princeton in the first round next Thursday at 4 p.m. at Spieker Aquatics Complex in Berkeley, Calif.

The No. 2 seed is the highest a UH team has ever held.

MPSF champion UCLA earned the No. 1 seed. Hawaii went 0-2 against the Bruins this season with the first loss coming in overtime.

UH is 21-1 against all other teams this season, including a split against tournament host California, which earned the No. 3 seed.

Hawaii beat the Bears, 10-7, in a February tournament in Irvine, Calif., and lost, 9-8, in a road match at Cal in March.