Hawaii’s Guilherme Voss named to AVCA All-America second team

University of Hawaii senior middle blocker Guilherme Voss was named to the AVCA All-America second team today.

Setter Tread Rosenthal, who was named the Big West Freshman of the Year last week, and senior opposite Alaka’i Todd earned honorable mention All-America honors.

This is the first time since 2016 that a Hawaii player did not make the AVCA All-America first team.

Hawaii finished the season 23-7 and was eliminated in the semifinals of the Big West tournament.

Voss, who completed his career as the program’s all-time leader in hitting percentage (.510), averaged 1.82 kills and 0.94 blocks per set this season. He also ends his career fifth in UH history in both block assists (385) and total blocks (433).

This is the third All-America honor of his career. He also made the second team in 2022 and was a first-team All-American in 2023.

Rosenthal ranked among the conference leaders in assists per set (10.08) and aces per set (.406) while directing an offense that ranked second in the country in hitting at .350.

Todd, who became a full-time starter this season in his sixth year with the program, finished second on the team in kills per set (3.14) while hitting .329.