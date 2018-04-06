Hawaii reacts to news of death of Daniel Akaka

SHARE















• Former Sen. Daniel Akaka dies at age 93

Hawaii officials were quick to offer condolences, via Twitter and news releases, after learning that former U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Akaka died early this morning.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono: “Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka embodied the Aloha Spirit. He dedicated his life to serving the people of Hawaii as an educator, and in the U.S. Army, state government, the U.S. House, and the U.S. Senate. In Congress, Senator Akaka’s care, empathy, and collegiality served as an example for us all. It’s an honor to sit at his desk in the Senate chamber, and we continue his work to improve the lives of veterans and the Native Hawaiian community. My thoughts are with Millie and the Akaka ohana in this difficult time. As he so often said, mahalo nui loa, my friend.”

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz: “Daniel K. Akaka was beloved by everyone in Hawaii, and his colleagues of both parties in Washington DC. A pure heart, a determined warrior for native Hawaiians, and a true public servant. We will miss you, Senator Akaka. Aloha.”

U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa: “Hawaii’s heart is broken this morning as we learn of the passing of one of Hawaii’s greatest statesman. Thank you, Senator Akaka, for your legacy of courage and love. You taught Congress and our nation how to fight with dignity and Aloha. We all aspire to lead like you. Senator’s passionate advocacy on behalf of Hawaii, Native Hawaiians, his students, veterans, and his contributions to our community and humanity cannot easily be measured. He gave his heart to Hawaii. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aunty Millie and the entire Akaka Ohana.

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: “Senator Akaka truly embodied the aloha spirit & selflessly dedicated his life to serving others. He treated everyone equally, with kindness, respect & love – no matter who they were or how they treated him. He responded always with aloha, sharing his warm smile & embrace w/ all. I’m so grateful to have known & worked with him over the years & to have spent time with him the last few days. He impacted the lives of countless people. His legacy of aloha will live on thru all who continue to be inspired by his example. We love you, Senator Akaka. A hui hou.”

Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki: “Senator Akaka served Hawaii with dignity, respect and humility. He never lost sight of his values and the need to protect our state and its people. Hawaii has lost an extraordinary statesman.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell: “Senator Akaka lived a life of love, kindness & aloha. I never heard him utter an unkind comment about a single person. He represented the best of Hawaii and set the highest standard for all of us to achieve in terms of human decency. I will miss his quiet leadership. Our hearts got out to Millie and his entire family.”

