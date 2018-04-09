McCully residents beat back condo fire

SHARE















Honolulu firefighters responded a two-alarm fire at a 12-story condo in McCully early Sunday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., firefighters arrived at 739 Hausten St. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the 9th floor of the condominium.

Three occupants, including one woman and two men were reported to be sleeping in unit 902 at the time of the fire. One man, awakened by the light, heat and smoke, alerted the other two, and all three were able to safely escape.

The men used a fire hose cabinet’s house line to suppress the flames, and were able to control the fire by the time firefighters arrived to fully extinguish the fire about half an hour later. Both men were treated for smoke inhalation and transferred to Emergency Medical Services.

The fire damage, confined to the living room, is estimated at $140,00 to the unit and $30,000 to its contents. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Honolulu Fire Department reminds residents that a working smoke alarm at home can increase your chances of survival from a fire by more than 50 percent.