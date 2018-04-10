 NBA teams paying closer attention to players’ wingspan
Associated Press
April 10, 2018
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert in action during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif., on March 25. From executives and scouts to coaches and analytics types, teams are paying closer attention to wingspan when considering players — especially with what long arms can mean making a defensive impact.

OAKLAND, Calif. >> Wingspans have become almost as important a measurement for basketball prospects as height or scoring.

The NBA playoffs begin this weekend, and one blocked shot, steal or rebound can change a series or a season. The best defensive players in the league also happen to have extremely long arms.

Most men have a wingspan about 2 inches longer than their height. But some NBA players have wingspans 9 inches longer than their height.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is nicknamed the “Greek Freak” in part because he stands 6-feet, 11 inches with a 7-3 wingspan and giant hands. The explosive Russell Westbrook is 6-3, with a wingspan of 6-8, which helps him to be one of the best rebounding guards in history.

Warriors star Kevin Durant has always had remarkable reach. In recent seasons, the high-scoring All-Star has become more determined to use his 7-5 wingspan to make more of an impact on the defense.

