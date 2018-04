Board of Water Supply crews have completed repairs to a 16-inch water main break on Komo Mai Drive in Pearl City.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Board of Water Supply crews have completed repairs to a 16-inch water main break on Komo Mai Drive in Pearl City.

Repairs to the main at the bottom of the hairpin turn of Pacific Palisades were completed Wednesday night. The Board of Water Supply said affected customers may resume normal water use.

The rupture was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews worked throughout the day Wednesday to replace at least nine feet of the broken main.