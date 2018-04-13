 Corrections and clarifications
April 13, 2018
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The city put in nearly $4 million of infrastructure in Kahauiki Village and leased the site at a nominal rate to private partners, who contributed substantially. An editorial on ‘ohana zones’ on Page A10 on Wednesday did not mention the city’s role.

