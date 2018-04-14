Brooke Henderson hangs on to win LPGA’s Lotte

In its seventh year, the Lotte Championship at Ko Olina Golf Club has a seventh different winner.

Brooke Henderson, a 20-year-old from Canada, led at the tournament’s midway point and held on for the final two rounds to capture her sixth LPGA Tour event.

She fashioned a 3-under 69 on Saturday to finish the tournament at 12 under par, four strokes ahead of second-place Inbee Park and Azahara Munoz.

Henderson — whose only round over par was a 73 on Friday — entered Saturday’s final round with a 1-stroke lead over Mo Martin, who dropped out of contention with a 78 on Saturday.

Michelle Wie finished tied for 11th after shooting 1-under 71 on Saturday.