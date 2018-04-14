 Brooke Henderson hangs on to win LPGA’s Lotte
By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
April 14, 2018
Updated April 14, 2018 5:52pm

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Brooke M. Henderson, of Candada, holds the championship trophy after winning the final round of the 2018 LPGA Lotte Championship today in Ko Olina.

In its seventh year, the Lotte Championship at Ko Olina Golf Club has a seventh different winner.

Brooke Henderson, a 20-year-old from Canada, led at the tournament’s midway point and held on for the final two rounds to capture her sixth LPGA Tour event.

She fashioned a 3-under 69 on Saturday to finish the tournament at 12 under par, four strokes ahead of second-place Inbee Park and Azahara Munoz.

Henderson — whose only round over par was a 73 on Friday — entered Saturday’s final round with a 1-stroke lead over Mo Martin, who dropped out of contention with a 78 on Saturday.

Michelle Wie finished tied for 11th after shooting 1-under 71 on Saturday.

