 Mililani man arrested after standoff with police, ex-girlfriend choked
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 16, 2018
Updated April 16, 2018 7:25am
Police arrested an adult male suspect after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend and barricaded himself inside his residence in Mililani.

Police said he choked her at about 11:30 p.m Sunday. At some point, she exited his residence and the assailant barricaded himself in his home with their 1-year-old son.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division responded where negotiators spoke to the suspect. He eventually surrendered and police arrested him on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.

Police said the baby was not injured.

