Mililani man arrested after standoff with police, ex-girlfriend choked

Police arrested an adult male suspect after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend and barricaded himself inside his residence in Mililani.
Police said he choked her at about 11:30 p.m Sunday. At some point, she exited his residence and the assailant barricaded himself in his home with their 1-year-old son.
The Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division responded where negotiators spoke to the suspect. He eventually surrendered and police arrested him on suspicion of abuse of a family or household member.
Police said the baby was not injured.